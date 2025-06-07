Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.