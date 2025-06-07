Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

