NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,216 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 60,800.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $309.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $186.40 and a 12-month high of $311.40. The company has a market capitalization of $380.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.91 and its 200-day moving average is $269.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

