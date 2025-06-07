Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Lifted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 138,950.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE ED opened at $101.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

