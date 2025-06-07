NBC Securities Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 109,775.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 666.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

