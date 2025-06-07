NBC Securities Inc. Has $293,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 146,250.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $96.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

