NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 8,740 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 124,857.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 809,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000.

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $36.94.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

