Berenberg Bank Downgrades Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ (NYSE:FERG) to Hold

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

