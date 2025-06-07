Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,656,601.64 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $1,717,483.32.

On Thursday, May 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $1,635,142.04.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total transaction of $1,675,517.88.

On Friday, May 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $1,641,818.36.

On Monday, May 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $1,708,184.16.

On Friday, May 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $1,759,766.68.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $1,791,797.12.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total transaction of $1,643,646.40.

On Friday, May 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $1,679,412.40.

On Friday, April 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,966.28.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $214.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

