ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
ODP stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. ODP has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ODP will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
