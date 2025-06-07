ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. ODP has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ODP will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

ODP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ODP by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ODP by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ODP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

