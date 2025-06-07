Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

PCRX stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.56. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

