Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $591.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $547.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

