MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNKD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.38 on Friday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 80,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $375,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,006,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,005.59. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,746 shares of company stock valued at $589,958. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 670,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,198 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,029,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 110,945 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

