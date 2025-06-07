Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Sonim Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SONM opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $10.70.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. Analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.
