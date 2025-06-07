Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SONM opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. Analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Sonim Technologies

In other Sonim Technologies news, insider Charles Becher sold 31,326 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,422.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,868.60. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Cassano sold 23,381 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $33,902.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,232.70. This trade represents a 32.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,341 shares of company stock worth $96,194 over the last 90 days. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.