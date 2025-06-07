Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,696 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,039,000 after acquiring an additional 73,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $19,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,663,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 3.0%

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

