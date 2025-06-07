Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $187.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.94. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $136.84 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

