MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $1,799,542.15 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 14,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,799,542.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,686.17. The trade was a 28.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $125.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

