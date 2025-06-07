MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $1,799,542.15 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 14,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,799,542.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,686.17. The trade was a 28.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ MTSI opened at $125.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MACOM Technology Solutions
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.