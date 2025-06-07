Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE DE opened at $519.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.20 and its 200 day moving average is $465.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.