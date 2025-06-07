Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of PHM stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

