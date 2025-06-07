NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 105,375.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

