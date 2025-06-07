NBC Securities Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 118,075.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,251.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

