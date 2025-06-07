Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 47320185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 17.7%

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.58 million, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

