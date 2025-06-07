Terence J. Voskuil Sells 10,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Woodward Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $234.61 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $236.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average is $185.51. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $232.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

