NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,611 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 53,700.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.38 and its 200-day moving average is $265.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

