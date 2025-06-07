Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 59,150 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 59,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $2,537,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,082,871.70. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Revathi Advaithi sold 164,700 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $6,915,753.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20.

Flex Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of FLEX opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

