Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.69 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Natera were worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Natera by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Natera by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Natera by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,898,000 after acquiring an additional 439,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,809,000 after acquiring an additional 142,201 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Natera Stock Down 1.1%

NTRA stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total transaction of $590,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,183.76. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $49,923.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,843,490.30. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,275 shares of company stock worth $10,075,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

