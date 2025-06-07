Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Medpace worth $22,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 41,658.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 93,316 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $296.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.