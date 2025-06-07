Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,973. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after buying an additional 1,868,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,959,000 after acquiring an additional 845,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,536,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,578,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,842,000.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

