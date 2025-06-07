Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of VNO opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,007.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

