Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 112,160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Hasbro by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6,871.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 217,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,620,000 after purchasing an additional 214,189 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.41%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

