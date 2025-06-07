MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MXL

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.68. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,948. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,698.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,525,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 1,485,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 414.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 1,357,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,659,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,027,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,813.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,256,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 1,190,647 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.