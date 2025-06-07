Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $21,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
Shares of COKE stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.50 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
