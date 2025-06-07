Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $244,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,311,000 after purchasing an additional 222,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,950,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,876 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,239,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,286,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,414,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,844,000 after purchasing an additional 469,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

