Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 95,000.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 184,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,478,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Shares of AVY opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.34.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

