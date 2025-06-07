FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 140,300.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FJAN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.56. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

