NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 112,070.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,078 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

