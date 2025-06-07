GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $88.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.27.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $71.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,624,000 after acquiring an additional 512,778 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

