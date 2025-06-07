Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRT opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.19. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 4,151.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Karat Packaging by 773.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Karat Packaging by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Karat Packaging by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

