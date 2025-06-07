Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

HLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Shares of HLN opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Haleon has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

