Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $128.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
