Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $7.90 target price on shares of Auna and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Auna to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Auna Stock Down 0.8%

AUNA stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Auna has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $281.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Auna will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auna

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Auna by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,517,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 159,561 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Auna by 2.3% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

