Gores Holdings X (NASDAQ:GTENU) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gores Holdings X (NASDAQ:GTENU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Gores Holdings X Stock Performance
GTENU opened at $10.23 on Friday. Gores Holdings X has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $10.38.
Gores Holdings X, Inc is a financial services company in the Trading industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gores Holdings X
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.