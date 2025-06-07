Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.85 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $522,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,944.15. This trade represents a 25.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William A. Ford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,425.50. This represents a 3.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $879,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 236,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,214 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

