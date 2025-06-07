NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.56. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 20,497 shares traded.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.
