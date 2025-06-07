Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 104,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 104,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Trading Up 33.3%
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
