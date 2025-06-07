Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and traded as low as $17.63. Terumo shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 140,281 shares changing hands.

Terumo Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.