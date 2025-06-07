H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.
H. Lundbeck A/S Trading Down 0.0%
The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile
H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H. Lundbeck A/S
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.