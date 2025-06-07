Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,315 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Campbell’s were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell’s

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Consumer Edge reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Campbell’s Trading Up 1.1%

Campbell’s stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

