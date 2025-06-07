Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 150.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,100 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CAVA Group were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

