Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of EPAM Systems worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average is $206.28.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

